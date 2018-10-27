Share:

islamabad - Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani said on Friday that government has taken serious measures for control of dengue in the city and will not tolerate any negligence in provision of treatment to patients.

The minister said this in his visit to the dengue ward of Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital and examining the facilities being given to the patients.

Speaking on occasion Minister said Government will not tolerate any negligence in providing best medical treatment to patients. He said the disease has been contained and outbreak curtailed within the limits of Tarnol union council. The Union Council of Tarnol was hard hit by dengue fever this year because of the fact that it harbors laborers, contractors and large god owns of equipment junkyards and trash and heavy earth breaking machinery.

The community living in Tarnol depends on intermittent supply of water that is mostly through water tankers that act forces them to store water in open water containers that fact leads to dengue mosquitoes breeding.

Spokesman NHS Sajid Hussan Shah said Health Department of Islamabad is working on a strategy composed of two parts and has held meetings to depute its teams comprising of Sanitary Inspectors and Lady Health Supervisor and workers to launch a continuous campaign, in its first part of the strategy it has directed the staff for carrying out the following measures:

Social Mobilization by house to house visits of Lady Health Visitors for motivating community to create awareness amongst the rural population to adopt preventive measures to save themselves from the bite of Dengue mosquitoes and asked them to remain vigilant to stop dengue mosquitoes to flourish or develop from Larvae to adult mosquito inside the homes of their catchment area community and around the residences.

For indoor surveillance, female health workers are doing house to house visits in the community and looking for any probable breeding sites inside homes like water coolers having water, old broken furniture, toys, lids, cans pitchers and saucers, refrigerator trays, flower pots, utensils and all those items that might have attracted the rain or water from other sources during the current monsoon season.