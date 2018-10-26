Share:

SIALKOT-A group of 72 Sikh Yatrees from different countries visited Gurdawara Rori Sahib in Eimanabad here on Friday and performed their religious rites.

Several visitors refreshed their per-partition memories and exchanged gifts with the local people. The Sikh pilgrims led by Sardar Manmohan Singh, highly hailed the Pakistan government's sincere efforts for ensuring religious freedom of the minorities and safeguarding their sacred places in Pakistan. They also thanked Pakistan for rendering the splendid hospitality to the visiting Sikh Yatrees (pilgrims) reached there from different countries.

Talking to newsmen, they said Pakistan was peaceful country and the people of Pakistan were also very peace-loving. They said that the Pakistanis had given marvellous love, affection and unforgettable hospitality to the visiting Sikh pilgrims. They said that the felt it homelike while visiting Pakistan in a fully secured and love-filled atmosphere.

"We have brought love here and will go back to our countries with unforgettable love they got from the people of Pakistan," they said. They also wished durable peace and developed people-to-people contacts between both Pakistan and India. They stressed a need for early start of meaningful peace talks between the both nuclear neighbours (both Pakistan and India).

They added that the people of both Pakistan and India wanted durable peace.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Tahir Wattu has asked the district heads of the nation-building department to adopt the anti-smog preventive measures for providing the pollution-free atmosphere to the local people in Sialkot district.

He added that everyone should come forward to play collective and individual role to curb the menace of smog. He said that the provision of pollution-free atmosphere was the basic right of every one and government was making hectic efforts to avert smog.