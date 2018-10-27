Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Friday sought from the Punjab government a copy of a notification about a smog commission constituted by the Supreme Court.

Justice Ayesha A Malik was hearing the petition moved by PTI leader Walid Iqbal seeking directives for the provincial government to implement the recommendations of the smog commission.

During the proceedings, the court was informed that another smog commission had been constituted for implementations of guidelines prepared by the commission that was made on the orders of the Lahore High Court last year. Commission Chairman Dr Pervez Hassan told the court that the date for closure of brick kilns had been extended by another week. He said Punjab has been divided into three zones; green, yellow and red.