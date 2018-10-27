Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal government has appointed an energy sector expert Shahzad Qasim as an special assistant to Prime Minister on power sector .

In terms of Rule 4 (6) read with serial No.1A of Schedule-VA of the Rules of Business, the Prime Minister is pleased to appoint, with effect from 24th October,2018, Shahzad Qasim as special assistant to the Prime Minister for power sector , said a notification issued by the Cabinet Division here.

The special assistant on Power, Shahzad Qasim is assigned to develop a plan for resource mobilization for addressing the circular debt issue. The circular debt, loans and liabilities of the power sector have surged to an all-time high of Rs1.3 trillion. They include outstanding payments of more than Rs 650 billion and the same amount of loans parked in the Power Holding Private Limited. The amount owed to Pakistan State Oil has increased to Rs 340 billion.

The special assistant is also mandated to work with the Power division and Task Force on Energy sector reforms. It is pertinent to mention here that a task force has already been constituted by the present government to look into on energy sector reforms. The eight-member task force is headed by Nadeem Babar, a former chief executive of Orient Power and Saba Power Company, with only two government representatives as its members including federal Secretary for Petroleum and Secretary Power. The other members of the Task Force are Ashfaq Mehmood, former federal secretary, former MD, Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), Akbar Ayub, a capital market player Saheryar Lodhi. While MD Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company Shahid Than, and Mansoor Ghayyur, Manager United Energy Petroleum (UEP) are the co-opted members of the task force.

Other duties of the special assistant, as per the notification, will include to develop a plan for optimum funding of a power sector support fund in light of international best practices, while keeping in view the political economic and social fabric of Pakistan.