islamabad - There is a great risk of damage to the already depleted tattan track as the Pakistan Sports Board has decided to rent the international standard football ground located inside Jinnah Stadium to a private company to hold a motorcycle show and musical night on Saturday.

On visit to Jinnah Stadium on Friday, heavy motorbikes were witnessed on the football ground while cranes were being used to install makeshift stands, for the bikers to perform stunts. The event is costing the national exchequer more than Rs 70 million, that too for earning only a few lacs.

Athletes have already suffered injuries due to the appalling condition of tattan track, which is the only world class track in the country. The track should have been replaced long ago but despite promises made by former director general and ex-IPC Minister, nothing was done on ground. To make things worse, IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza had allowed a private company to use the football ground for biker stunts. The ground which is already in shambles will be completely destroyed by the motorbikes and cause damage to the tattan track as well.

According to international rules, it is not permitted to even walk on these tracks without proper shoes. This begs the question of how motorbikes are being allowed to perform stunts. Meida Director Pakistan Sports Board Muhammad Azam Dr was asked on whose orders the organisers were granted permission to utilise the precious assets, to which Dar replied, that they are helpless in this regard.

He said that the Minister had directly granted permission and there was nothing he could personally do.

Dar added that they had paid Rs 500,000 to PSB to run the show. When asked about Minister, he said he doesn’t know the technicalities and that he’s unaware of the potential damages to tattan track and football ground after the event. The same event was also planned during the former IPC minster Mian Riaz Hussian Pirzada, but the then acting DG Amer Ali Ahmed refused to allow any such event to take place as it is a national asset.