KARACHI - The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Sindh government to approach the family of 10-year-old Amal Umer, who was killed by a stray bullet in Karachi on August 13, and compensate her family.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing a suo motu case on the tragic incident at the SC’s Karachi Registry wherein police officials appeared and submitted a progress report.

Members of a committee constituted to submit recommendations, private hospital representatives, police officials and the parents of the deceased also appeared before the court. The committee members informed the court that the police officials had submitted a report a day-earlier, and requested to review it. The CJP had constituted a six-member committee to ascertain the responsible persons in the child’s death. The court directed the advocate general to approach Amal's parents regarding the matter of compensation. He added that if they didn't wish to accept compensation, they could consider depositing the money in the dam fund.

The court also directed the private hospitals to submit a report regarding allocation of the rate lists of their hospitals. The CJP remarked that Amal is no more but her sacrifice would not go in vain.