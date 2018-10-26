Share:

CHITRAL-The forest department claimed to have arrested two persons on the charge of smuggling a truckload of timber worth Rs1.5 million out of the district.

Subdivisional Officer Forest Umair Nawaz said on a tip-off his staff raided a filling station at Denin where the arrested persons had parked the truck loaded with the timer. Another vehicle carrying potatoes was also there and according to Mr Nawaz the potatoes were also to be loaded on the same truck to conceal the timber.

The arrested men were identified as Aurangzeb, son of Badshah Zadar, resident of Qulandai, Dir, and Sadruddin, son of Shamsuddin, Denin. The official said the suspects were produced before the forest magistrate who sent them on a judicial remand. Further investigation is underway, he added.

Forest Block Officer Aziz Wali said that he received information and he called Chitral police so as so to save lives of forest staff from any expected reaction from the accused. He said that when they raided the saw machine, they found the timbers loaded in a truck and potato bags were also lying in another vehicle which would be loaded upon the timbers.