LOS ANGELES:- Victoria Beckham offered her advice on how to achieve a high fashion look without splashing the cash. The 44-year-old designer has offered her advice on how to achieve a high fashion look without splashing the cash by mixing vintage with high street. In a video from Vogue Australia, she said: ‘’You can mix vintage with high street just feel confident in whatever you’re wearing.’’ The former Spice Girl recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of her eponymous fashion line by showing her collection at London Fashion Week for the first time - after previously holding her shows exclusively in New York City - and she admitted that she was ‘’possibly more nervous’’ for that unveiling than she was when she first started.