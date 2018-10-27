Share:

HONG KONG (PR): Vivo, a long-term partner of Qualcomm, shared its vision and insight on 5G development and how it will empower a new era of smart living during Qualcomm’s 4G/5G Summit held in Hong Kong from October 22 to 24, 2018. The three-day Qualcomm 4G/5G Summit gathered many of the world’s leading mobile industry leaders.

During the conference, Zhou Wei, the Vice President of Vivo, highlighted the deep integration of 5G and AI, and how these elements will be the key to the future growth of 5G embedded smartphones, which Vivo has termed as “Intelligent Phones”.

AI allows smartphones to literally learn and think, while 5G will provide smartphones with enhanced and faster connection capability. The combination of these factors will transform smartphones from “smart” to “intelligent” while providing users with outstanding new features and the ultimate mobile experience.