ARACHI - Po­lice claimed on Saturday to have conducted raids in different areas of the pro­vincial capital and arrest­ed 16 suspected criminals.

Gizri police said they carried out a raid and ar­rested three drug peddlers identified as Akram, Nabi Bakhsh and Ali Akbar. Her­oin and hashish were re­covered from them, police said. Ittehad Town Police said they conducted a raid and arrested three sus­pected criminals identified as Muhammad Ali, Syed Ali Shah and Sajid Khan.

Clifton Police said they have arrested two sus­pected dacoits identified as Muzammil and Naeem.

Paposh and Liaqua­tabad police said they carried out search opera­tions in different areas of the city and arrested two suspected criminals iden­tified as Harris and Abad.

Indian gutka, drugs, arms and ammunition were recovered from the accused, police said.