ARACHI - Police claimed on Saturday to have conducted raids in different areas of the provincial capital and arrested 16 suspected criminals.
Gizri police said they carried out a raid and arrested three drug peddlers identified as Akram, Nabi Bakhsh and Ali Akbar. Heroin and hashish were recovered from them, police said. Ittehad Town Police said they conducted a raid and arrested three suspected criminals identified as Muhammad Ali, Syed Ali Shah and Sajid Khan.
Clifton Police said they have arrested two suspected dacoits identified as Muzammil and Naeem.
Paposh and Liaquatabad police said they carried out search operations in different areas of the city and arrested two suspected criminals identified as Harris and Abad.
Indian gutka, drugs, arms and ammunition were recovered from the accused, police said.