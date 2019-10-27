Share:

RAWALPINDI - As many as 600 well-equipped police officers are performing security duty to shield Bangladesh Under-16 cricket team, playing a tournament in KRL Cricket Stadium, as per information received from the sources on Saturday. Besides this, Elite Force officials are assisting the police, while Pakistan Army troops are also deputed at the route of the visitors to guard them from their hotel to the stadium. A comprehensive security plan has been devised by the City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana.