Rawalpindi-An anti terrorism court on Saturday dismissed the bail pleas filed by the three accused of judicial complex firing and attempted murder case.

However, the three accused identified as Izat Ullah, Abdullah and Saif Khan managed to flee from court premises soon after the judge announced the verdict of cancellation of their bails.

The court has also confirmed interim bails of other accused nominated in the case including Zangi Khan, Khubaib, Azeem Khan, Hassan, Salman Khan, Zahid Khan and Rauf Bhatti.

Civil Lines police had registered a case against 44 accused on complaint of Arooj Butt under charges of The Anti Terrorism and of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) for opening indiscriminate firing on opponents and injuring them after a court hearing in Judicial Complex on 5/10/2019.

According to details, ATC Number 2 Special Judge Shaukat Kamal Dar took up bail pleas of the accused when the prosecution argued before the judge that there were substantial evidences available against the accused as opening firing and injuring their opponents. A police team, led by Sub Inspector (SI) Chaudhry Adeel, who is incharge of Police Post Katcheri, also told the court that the accused committed crime and police wanted to get their bails cancelled and to arrest them for further investigation and recovery of weapons. The defence lawyers objected the prosecution and stated before court their clients are innocent and had not committed any crime.

Therefore, the court should confirm their pre arrest bails. After completion of arguments of both parties, Special Judge Shaukat Kamal Dar dismissed the interim bails of three accused Izat Ullah, Abdullah and Saif Khan while confirmed the bails of Zangi Khan, Khubaib, Azeem Khan, Hassan, Salman Khan, Zahid Khan and Rauf Bhatti in the case. The three accused managed to flee from the court premises without being arrested by the police investigators.

Talking to The Nation, SI Chaudhry Adeel confirmed that the anti terrorism court had cancelled pre arrest bails of three accused. He said the three accused ran away from court premises before announcement of verdict of judge. “We are raiding in different places to arrest the accused,” he said.