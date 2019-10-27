Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister of Nepal Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli Saturday expressed their desire to further strengthen the bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Nepal and to further diversify the bilateral relations in diverse fields of mutual interest. The President met the Nepalese prime minister on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, said a press release received here. The President briefed the Nepalese prime minister on the Indian illegal actions and human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in utter disregard of the international law and norms. He expressed his hope that Nepal would play its role as SAARC Chair for strengthening peace and stability in the region. He noted that the arc of bilateral cooperation had been expanding steadily in various fields of mutual interest. Both leaders also affirmed to enhance economic relations between the two countries.