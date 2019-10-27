Share:

LAHORE - Ashiq Hussain of Multan emerged as the leading contender at the end of the second round of this three-round CNS Golf Championship here at the Defence Raya Golf Course on Saturday.

Overnight, Ashiq was lagging behind but through a phenomenal performance in the second round, but he tops the leader board in this prestigious championship with two round scores of 73 and 65 and an aggregate of 138, six under par. From the competitive angle, the battle lines are clearly drawn and with two rounds to go, Ashiq Hussain will be up against foes and rivals like Ghazanfar Mehmood (Garden City), Zunair Aleem (Defence Raya) and Taimur Khan (PAF). Score wise, these three combatants have a coercive presence and although they trail the leader, they have the ability to surprise the top one, who currently at the end of second round prevails over them.

In the second round, Ghazanfar is at number two with two days aggregate score of 139, five under par. Zunair Aleem is placed at a score of 143, one under par while Taimur Khan (PAF) is at 144 and Zulfiqar Ali (Multan) is at 145.

In the race for honors in senior category, Tariq Mehmood (Garrison) won the first gross with a score of gross 74. The second gross was secured by Col Asif Mehdi as his score for the 18 holes was 78. The third slot went to Col Shafi (Raya) as he also scored 78, but Asif had a better score over the back nine. In the amateur net, the leaders were Umar Khawaja and Noyyan Nayyar, their scores being an incredible net 134, ten under par.

The ladies category gross winner was Ghazala Yasmin, while Suneya Osma came second and Zain un Nisa was third. A significant feature of this golfing event is that digital technology was employed and with the support of Gemgolfers.com, the scores were beamed out live.