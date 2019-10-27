Share:

LAHORE - Black Day is being observed today to show solidarity with Kashmiris fighting for their right to self-determination.

In message, CM Sardar Usman Buzdar said the day is being marked against the Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir.

His message read: “India has imposed curfew and locked down millions of Kashmiris in their homes. India cannot suppress the struggle of self-determination of Kashmiris at gunpoint. Kashmiris’ passion for freedom has not subsided despite the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. Depriving of Kashmiris of their rights to self-determination is an open violation of human rights. Indian government cannot crush the freedom passion of Kashmiri peoples though bullets. Kashmiri youth are offering sacrifices for freedom. Pakistani government and people are standing besides Kashmiris.

“No one can separate Pakistan and Kashmir. Our hearts beat together. International community should pressurize the india to stop atrocities in occupied Kashmir. Self-determination undisputed point of international law. It is matter of great regret that Kashmiris people are being deprived of their basic rights. He salutes the brave struggle of Kashmiri people for getting their right to self-determination. He said that main purpose to observe this day is to make Kashmiri people realize that they are not alone in their struggle. Whole Pakistani nation is standing beside them.”

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of 2nd Cabinet of the Environmental Consultants Association of Pakistan (ECAP), State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj said Prime Minister Imran Khan has the vision to transform this country. He was the only Prime Minister who took a solid stance on Kashmir in the United Nations, highlighted the issue of climate change. She said that under his charge, her ministry was working to seek remedies of climate change. She said that Pakistan has no role in global warming but it was among the most threatened countries. She said that the government had taken several steps such as initiating clean and green Pakistan initiative, amending the master plan of the capital according to the change in the environment. She said that the EPAs now could ask the industrialists that what steps they had taken to recycle wastewaters, how much they were working for the development of their respective areas under CSR and others.

Responding to a demand made by the ECAP newly elected President Syed Nehal Asghar, she assured that consultants’ body would be given representations in environmental councils and commissions to be made on different issues.

Earlier, the newly elected ECAP office bearers for the year 2019-21 took the oath of their offices and interestingly instead of the Minister, outgoing President Asim Mahmood took oath from them.