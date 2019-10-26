Share:

ISLAMABAD-Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over will observe Black Day , today, to convey to the world that they reject India’s illegal occupation of their homeland and they will not rest till they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination of Kashmiris.

According to Kashmir Media Service, on 27th October in 1947, Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of the partition plan of the subcontinent and against the Kashmiris’ aspirations.