Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister says every single second is precious and wasting time in politics of chaos is “an injustice to the nation”.

“There is a dire need that political forces, in present scenario, should display foresightedness and maturity”, he said while talking to a delegation of MNAs and MPAs of various constituencies that called on him here on Saturday.

The CM said that those who are practicing negative politics should give preference to rationalism over emotionalism. The elements that are afraid of change are doing politics of criticism for the sake of criticism. He said that journey of public welfare will continue without caring such criticism. “Now, in Pakistan there is only room for the politics of prosperity of people of Pakistan”

He said 220 million people will not support such elements who want to spread anarchy and instability in the country for the sake of their narrow vested interest. He directed assembly members to increase their liaison with the masses and leave no stone unturned in solving their problems.

Matters regarding various programmes of public welfare and development projects came under discussion during the meeting.

Those who met with Chief Minister included Mehr Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Rubina Jamil, Fouzia Behram, Farrukh Altaf, Brig. (R) Rahat Amanullah Bhatti, Karamat Khokhar, Mamon Tarar and a ticket holder of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf from Pakpatton, Muhammad Shah Khagha and others.

CM DIRECTS for HEALTHCARE: The CM presided over a high-level meeting which reviewed the progress on the reforms programme for providing quality healthcare facilities to the people of Punjab.

The meeting also reviewed the future strategy regarding the strike of doctors. Chief Minister directed to accelerate the pace of work for improving the healthcare facilities in OPDs, emergencies, Indoor wards of major hospitals of Lahore and said that provision of quality healthcare facilities to the patients is our mission. Every possible resource will be utilized for ensuring the provision of quality healthcare facilities to the patients. He said that first time in the history of province five Mother & Child Healthcare Hospitals are being constructed, in Attock, Bahawalnagar, Mianwali, Layyah and Rajanpur. Work is also being speedily carried out for improving the healthcare facilities in the major hospitals. He said that there is no logic in the strike of doctors. He said that refusing to checkup the patients in hospitals is against the ethics and noble profession of doctors. Such behavior does not suit them. Patients and their attendants suffers a lot due to doctors’ strike. Committee was constituted for the negotiation but it is a matter of great regret that doctors did not come on table. Government is making effort that issue should be resolved through dialogues. The Chief Minister was briefed regarding the progress on the reforms programme for improving the healthcare facilities in hospitals. Provincial Minister Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Chief Secretary, Secretary C&W, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Health and concerned authorities were present on this occasion.