Share:

LAHORE - Local Accountability Court judge Chaudhry Ameer Muhammad Khan on Saturday issued ‘robkar’ of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The order followed deposit of two surety bonds worth Rs 10 million each.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saiful Malook Khokhar received the orders.

The LHC had on Friday granted the former prime minister bail petition on medical grounds. The bail application had been moved by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of the former premier.