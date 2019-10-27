Share:

KARACHI - An account­ability court on Saturday heard illegal land allotments reference against former Ka­rachi mayor Mustafa Kamal and others. Kamal and co-ac­cused in the case appeared for the case hearing in the court.

After arguments of the law­yers over the maintainability, the judge said that the court will announce its decision on maintainability of the refer­ence on November 6.

The defence counsel in his arguments said that the refer­ence was not based on facts. “A plot of 5,000 yards was al­lotted to hawkers, while the lease of the 6,000 yards plot was surrendered back to the Karachi Development Author­ity (KDA),” the lawyer said. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor in his arguments on the main­tainability of the reference said that there were four com­mercial and 198 small plots in 1983. In 1993, all plots were converted into commercial category and in 2007 all these plots were converted into a single plot. He argued that the NAB reference against the ac­cused was maintainable.

The accountability bureau, in a reference, has charged Mustafa Kamal with illegally allotting 137 plots on 5,500 acres near Sea View. He even gave permission to a private construction firm to con­struct a multi-storey building in the area, the bureau said.

The land was leased out to hawkers and shopkeepers in 1980, NAB said, adding that it was leased out to a private firm in 2005. Former director general of the Sindh Build­ing Control Authority (SBCA) Iftikhar Qaimkhani, Fazalur Rehman, Mumtaz Haider, Nazir Zardari and others are among co-accused in the case.