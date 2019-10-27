Share:

LAHORE - Ejaz Khan of Peshawar took over the leader board top position casting aside the overnight leader Muhammad Amir of Karachi Golf Club after the culmination of the second round of the Punjab Jinnah Development Golf Tour Tournament at the PAF Skyview golf course here on Saturday.

Ejaz attained the preeminent uppermost position by playing in a captivating manner and managing to come up with a score of gross 69 in the second round which enables him to compile an aggregate score of 138, six under par at the end of the second round. He demonstrated the touch of a champion and with two rounds scores of 69 and 69, he has three stroke advantage over his nearest adversary, M Amir, who is placed at a score of 141, three under par.

Sunny Masih of Lahore Gymkhana produced an admirable score of gross 69, and a two rounds aggregate of 142, two under par.

Zahir Shah (Peshawar) and Muhammad Saqib (Lahore Garrison) were currently bracketed at a score of 143, one under par. Raheel Ikram (Gujranwala), Asif Shah (Lahore Garrison), Arshad Rashid (Karachi) and Shahbaz Masih (Karachi) were standing together at a score of 144.