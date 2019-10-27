Share:

LAHORE - Gunmen shot at and wounded a 60-year-old man at his doorstep in Kahna and fled instantly, police said on Saturday. The injured was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The victim was identified by police as Fazal Masih, a resident of Makhan Colony. A relative of the victim told the police that Fazal Masih was standing in front of his house when Riaz along with his accomplices appeared there and opened straight fire on him. The attackers fled instantly. The injured was shifted to a hospital where his condition was said to be serious. Police said the attackers had developed enmity with the victim. The police also registered an attempted murder case against Riaz and his accomplices but no arrest was made yet. Further investigation was underway.