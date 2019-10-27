Share:

LAHORE (PR) The final round of Art Competition for Lahore District, organized by Punjab Council of the Arts in collaboration with School Education Department, was held on the 23rd of October at the Alhamra Art Centre Lahore. This event was attended by a large number of art lovers from across the city. Students of public schools across Lahore participated in the competition. Approximately 300 primary level students, 250 Elementary level and 450 Secondary level students participated in this art Marathon. The event for Lahore district concluded with a prize distribution ceremony where outstanding students were given certificates and shields by Tania Sohail (Director Art and Culture, Punjab Council or Arts), Saman Rai (Executive Director, Punjab Council of Arts) and Zulfiqar Ali (DPI School Education )

The Grand finale will be held in the month of December 2019. Approximately 52,000 schools in Punjab, employing 435,000 teachers with an enrollment of 12,600,000 students from all over Punjab will be involved in this Punjab wide competition.