Government has denied to give financial support to the Islamabad (Capital) Police to maintain law and order and to meet other administrative expenses during JUI (F) Azadi March .

Capital police’s application for financial support under administrative head has also been rejected by the government.

According to reports Capital police can face financial crunch during the fiscal year 2019-20. Police officer told that to meet the Azadi March expenditures an application was submitted to the federation which has also been rejected. Under the scenario police high ups have decided to meet all police expenses out of the police budget of 2019-20.

It is recalled that JUI (F) had announced in June that JUI (F) will conduct long march in Islamabad in October against the government. The aim of the head of opposition party to conduct Azadi March is to take resignation from the Prime Minister because as he mentioned that Imran Khan through”false election” has entered the power corridor. He said to put containers and call police and paramilitary force from other provinces, to arrange food, temporary shelters and their movment, financial support was demanded.

Sources said that the capital police had initially demanded 270 million rupees for two weeks and later on demanded 130 million rupees for one week.

The officer said then 50 million rupees for 3 days but the government has also rejected the demand.

Government has directed police to meet their expenses out of their own resources.

Police has decided that the funds earmarked in police budget 35 million rupees to purchase vehicles and other goods will be utilised on police arrangements during the Azadi March .