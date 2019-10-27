Share:

In a statement on Sunday Ijaz Shah said that 27 October is the blackest day in the history of the world. He added that the Kashmiris in the Indian occupied Kashmir have been facing Indian barbarism and atrocities for the last 83 days. He said that the face of terrorism of Modi has been unveiled in front of the world. He also said that the sun of freedom will very soon appear in the life of Kashmiris and that right of self determination is the human and legal right of the Kashmiris.

Pakistan has raised voice at world level for the Kashmir issue.