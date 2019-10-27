Share:

KARACHI - Hundreds of physicians, politi­cal leaders, government officials and people from other walks of life attended the two-day Ilm Festival, which commenced here at Expo Centre under the auspices of Jahan-e-Masiha Adbi Forum on Saturday.

The Ilm (Knowledge) Festi­val was jointly inaugurated by Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Farooq Sattar and se­nior leader of Jamaat-i-Isla­mi (JI) Muhammad Hussain Mehnti. Several personalities, including eminent poet and Managing Director of the Na­tional Book Foundation (NBF) Inamul Haq Javed visited the festival and lauded the organ­isers for organising a mental and physical health activity under one roof.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Restoration Committee leader Farooq Sattar, who in­augurated the Ilm Festival, said he was glad to see that literary activities had restarted after a long time in Karachi and were now being held regularly. “Ka­rachi needs more activities like Ilm Festival to promote its im­age as a peaceful and vibrant city,” he observed.

Lauding the organisers of the literary festival for the physi­cians and common people, Fa­rooq Sattar maintained that people of Karachi are very fond of the places where they could go along with their families, get books and other literary mate­rial for their children and have fun. He urged the organizers to arrange such fairs in low-in­come localities of the city also.

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Sindh chief Muhammad Hussain Mehnti also visited Ilm Festi­val and praised the organizers for holding an excellent liter­ary activity where people were coming with families and buy­ing books, especially for their children.

“I have seen people visit­ing the book stalls with their sons and daughters and buying books for them. This is very en­couraging to see that children are being given books in their hands instead of electronic gad­gets even in this digital era.” Mehnti said more such activi­ties were required in the city and the country to combat ex­tremism.

Inamul Haq Javed praised the organizers for holding such a unique activity in the heart of the city.

A large number of people attended various health ses­sions as part of the Ilm Fes­tival where health experts, including Yogi Wajahat and Sohail Zindani, spoke about physical and mental health. Eminent motivational speaker Syed Jamshaid Ahmed spoke on seven habits of highly effec­tive people.

Health screening camps and stalls were also established at the literacy festival by differ­ent health organizations and diagnostic services where visi­tors were screened for Bone Mass Density, Body Mass Index and other health conditions. On this occasion, health experts advised people, especially chil­dren, to adopt healthy lifestyle to remain fit and healthy.