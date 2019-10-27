KARACHI - Hundreds of physicians, political leaders, government officials and people from other walks of life attended the two-day Ilm Festival, which commenced here at Expo Centre under the auspices of Jahan-e-Masiha Adbi Forum on Saturday.
The Ilm (Knowledge) Festival was jointly inaugurated by Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Farooq Sattar and senior leader of Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Muhammad Hussain Mehnti. Several personalities, including eminent poet and Managing Director of the National Book Foundation (NBF) Inamul Haq Javed visited the festival and lauded the organisers for organising a mental and physical health activity under one roof.
Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Restoration Committee leader Farooq Sattar, who inaugurated the Ilm Festival, said he was glad to see that literary activities had restarted after a long time in Karachi and were now being held regularly. “Karachi needs more activities like Ilm Festival to promote its image as a peaceful and vibrant city,” he observed.
Lauding the organisers of the literary festival for the physicians and common people, Farooq Sattar maintained that people of Karachi are very fond of the places where they could go along with their families, get books and other literary material for their children and have fun. He urged the organizers to arrange such fairs in low-income localities of the city also.
Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Sindh chief Muhammad Hussain Mehnti also visited Ilm Festival and praised the organizers for holding an excellent literary activity where people were coming with families and buying books, especially for their children.
“I have seen people visiting the book stalls with their sons and daughters and buying books for them. This is very encouraging to see that children are being given books in their hands instead of electronic gadgets even in this digital era.” Mehnti said more such activities were required in the city and the country to combat extremism.
Inamul Haq Javed praised the organizers for holding such a unique activity in the heart of the city.
A large number of people attended various health sessions as part of the Ilm Festival where health experts, including Yogi Wajahat and Sohail Zindani, spoke about physical and mental health. Eminent motivational speaker Syed Jamshaid Ahmed spoke on seven habits of highly effective people.
Health screening camps and stalls were also established at the literacy festival by different health organizations and diagnostic services where visitors were screened for Bone Mass Density, Body Mass Index and other health conditions. On this occasion, health experts advised people, especially children, to adopt healthy lifestyle to remain fit and healthy.