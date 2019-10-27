Share:

UPPER DIR - The Jamaat-e-Islami leadership made a number of develop­mental projects in Upper Dir district and believed in posi­tive politics. This was stated by former senior provincial Minister and MPA Inayatul­lah during the inauguration of a bridge in Dir town.

On the occasion, former district Nazim Sahibzada Fishullah, Dir Tehsil Nazim Mir Makhzanuddin, Haji In­amullah and a number of party workers besides Kass Muhalla were present there.

Inayatullah claimed that he did a number of develop­mental works which includ­ed schools, collages, street lights, link roads, water channels and water supply schemes.

He said he raised voice in every forum for the progress and development of Dir.

He asked the PTI elected members from Upper and Lower Dir to raise voice for the districts.

Mir Makhzanuddin lauded Inayatullah for his struggle and told that the estimated cost for the bridge is more than Rs90 million.

Sahibzada Fasihullah said that huge funds were allo­cated for the district in the government’s Annual Devel­opment Programme (ADP).