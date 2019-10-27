Share:

NANKANA SAHIB-Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Shah said on Saturday that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Fazlur Rehman should take out his ‘Azadi March’ in occupied Kashmir.

“From whom do you want to get independence by staging Azadi March in Pakistan,” he said, while refuting reports speculating in certain section of the media that JUI-F workers were being arrested.

“No one is being arrested,” he declared, while warning about violent protests in the country. “It would be unfortunate, if violent demonstrations are broken out.” He declared that nobody would be allowed to challenge writ of the state and all such elements would be dealt with iron hand.

Ijaz Shah said that troublemakers, irrespective of their religious or political affiliation, would bring to the justice, adding that peace in the country has been restored as a result of numerous sacrifices and a long struggle.

The interior minister remarked that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had been granted bail on medical grounds.

“Prime Minister has said wherever he wants to go or avail treatment, he can go,” he said, claiming that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) doesn’t do politics over illness of someone.

The federal minister said that Pakistan has been put on the path to become a welfare state, adding that the country would be transformed into the vision and dreams of the forefathers.

About Kashmir struggle, he said that Pakistanis stand by their Kashmiri brethren and no effort would be spare to help the Kashmiris get freedom from the unlawful and unethical occupation of India.