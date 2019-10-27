Share:

ISLAMABAD - After declaring Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) senior leader Senator Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor as alien by National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) directed all TV channels to stop inviting him to talk shows.

A notification issued by Pemra here on Saturday stated: “The National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) vide its letter dated October 11, 2019 has conveyed that Senator Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor is “confirmed Alien” and he is not a citizen of Pakistan. Therefore, Nadra vide its orders U/S 18(1) & 17(2) has cancelled and digitally impounded the CNIC issued to Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor. Since, it is established that the said person is an “alien”, therefore, all TV channels (news & current affairs) are directed to refrain from inviting and projecting Mr Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor in thier programmes/talk shows, news etc.”

Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor had won the election of Member Balochistan Assembly in 2002 general elections on Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal ticket and served as provisional health minister from 2002 to 2005.

He was elected to the Senate of Pakistan on general seat as JUI-F candidate in 2012 to 2018. He served as chairperson of senate committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and member of functional committee on government assurances, information technology and telecommunication and committee on ports and shipping.