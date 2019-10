Share:

KARACHI - The Advanced Studies and Re­search Board, University of Ka­rachi, has awarded 31 PhD, 30 MPhil, two Master of Surgery and five MS Course Work (30 Credit Hour) degrees in various disciplines.

KU Registrar Prof Dr Saleem Shahzad said that ASRB in its recently held meeting under the chairmanship of KU Vice Chan­cellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Irqai awarded these degrees.

According to Prof Saleem, PhD degrees were awarded to Maryam Bibi (European Studies-Area Study Centre for Europe), Meshal Raza (Chem­istry-HEJ), Sana Shakoor Lasi (Arabic), Dr Muhammad Anwar (Pathology-BMSI), Muham­mad Osama (Pharmacology), Dure Shahwar Sattar (Food Sci­ence and Technology), Daniyal (ISPA), Sidra Rafi (Molecular Medicine), Rizwan Ullah (Urdu), Mehwish Mursaleen (Clini­cal Psychology), Shella Bano, Bushra Shahab (Geology), Syed Imran Ali (Pharmaceutics), Bibi Alia (Islamic Studies-SZIC), Saba Rizwan (Marine Biology), Mehrina (Quran and Sun­nah), Atta-ur-Rehman Arif, Muhammad Bilal and Zafar Mahmood Siddiqui (Islamic Learning), Sheikh Imtiaz Ali (Economics), Ghulam Mur­tiza (Law), Shagufta Riaz and Hina Manzoor (Zoolo­gy), Muhammad Asim Rafiq (Public Administration), Dr Shehla Aftab Khan (MBBS) (Women Studies), Dr Mu­dassir Iqbal Dar (MBBS) and Ijaz Ali Pharmacognosy, Sha­jar Fatima (Persian), Faria Fatima (Biotechnology-KIB­GE), Muhammad Tahir Asif (Usool-Ud-Din), Shafia Mu­zaffar (Chemistry).

Also, Prof Saleem said that MPhil degrees were award­ed to Sobia Ejaz, Shamsher Ali, Hina Yousuf, Saeed Ul­lah, Urooj, Syeda Wajiha Mu­hammadi, Rubina, Aneela Fayaz, Iqra Kanwal, Komal Rao, Rabia Fatima, Farkhan­da Mushtaq, Serab Khan, Deedar Ali and Nudrat Aziz (Chemistry-HEJ), Hasan Rashid (Applied Economics Research Centre) and Farwa Naqvi (Molecular Medicine).