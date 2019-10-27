Share:

LONDON - Leicester City recorded the biggest ever English top-flight away win by beating 10-man Southampton 9-0 at a rain-sodden St Mary’s to move up to second place in the Premier League on Friday.

The biggest margin of victory on the road previously was eight goals, a joint record held by three clubs. It was also the first time a team had scored nine away goals in the Premier League and equalled Manchester United’s record 9-0 Premier League win achieved at home to Ipswich Town in 1995.

Hat-tricks from Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy plus goals by Youri Tielemans, Ben Chilwell and James Maddison inflicted Southampton’s biggest home defeat in their 133-year history. Saints lost Ryan Bertrand to an early red card and were shambolic in defence as they slipped into the relegation zone on goal difference after taking one home point this season. Southampton’s heaviest Premier League defeat had been a 7-1 reverse to Liverpool 20 years ago, another unwanted record for their under pressure manager Ralph Hasenhuettl.

There was a double blow for the hosts after 10 minutes when Chilwell tapped home a rebound to give Leicester the lead after Vardy’s shot was only parried by goalkeeper Angus Gunn. A check by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) showed a crude lunge by Bertrand on Perez in the build-up to the goal and the Southampton defender received his marching orders. From there, Leicester were able to cut through their opponents at will. Saints defender Yan Valery could only steer a poor clearance into the path of Tielemans to score after 17 minutes and two minutes later the latter turned provider for Perez to open his Leicester account. He grabbed his second with a volley at the back post from Chilwell’s cross in the 39th, and the home humiliation was compounded when Vardy blasted past Gunn just before the break for a 5-0 lead.

Rampant Leicester added two more before the hour mark as Perez completed his hat-trick with a neat volley and Vardy was left unmarked to head home Chilwell’s cross. Maddison added to the home misery with a 25-metre free-kick before Vardy completed his hat-trick with the last kick of the game via a penalty. It was the biggest English top flight win on the road since Wolverhampton Wanderers trounced Cardiff City 9-1 in the old First Division in 1955. Sunderland thrashed Newcastle United 9-1 away in 1908 while West Bromwich Albion beat Wolves 8-0 in 1893.

Elsewhere, three second-half goals ensured Manchester City climbed back into second place behind leaders Liverpool after a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium City struggled to get going in the first half, with Villa having several chances to break the deadlock in the pouring Manchester rain. However, the home side wasted no time after regrouping at the interval as Raheem Sterling latched on to a Gabriel Jesus flick before firing City in front 20 seconds into the second half with his 13th goal of the season.

Jesus then almost grabbed a quick-fire second but Tyrone Mings cleared off the line, before David Silva found the net in the 65th minute, getting the faintest of touches to a Kevin De Bruyne cross. Five minutes later Ilkay Gundogan made sure of another three points for City after he reacted first to a blocked shot to scissor-kick his strike into the net.

Brighton took advantage of two huge slices of luck to snatch a dramatic 3-2 victory over Everton. Lucas Digne turned into his own net in stoppage time to ensure the hosts grabbed all three points after VAR took centre-stage once again. Sheffield United continued their impressive start to the season by nicking a 1-1 draw with West Ham. Lys Mousset came off the bench to cancel out Robert Snodgrass’ opener at the London Stadium. Meanwhile, Watford’s long wait for a Premier League win continues following with a 0-0 draw at home to Bournemouth.

