RAHIM YAR KHAN-A couple was killed by the family members of the girl over contracting love marriage here in Kotsamaba Town, some 23km from here, on Saturday.

According to police sources, 30-year-old Abdul Sattar, resident of Chak 77/NP developed relations with his close relative Shabana, a resident of the same village and later both contracted love marriage six months ago. The parents of Shabana, however, were annoyed over the marriage.

Efforts were started to mediate between the two families and a decisive meeting in this regard was held at Kotsamaba police station some 10 days back. During the meeting, the police SHO managed to make both the families agree to the marriage. On the SHO’s assurance, the couple started living with the Abdul Sattar’s parents three days ago.

On Saturday when Abdul Sattar and Shabana were alone at their house, when her father Muhammad Hussain, mother Fatima and brother Abdullah along with other 12 persons attacked and killed the couple on the spot.

The police have taken the dead bodies to the hospital for post-mortem. PRO District Police Arshad Nawaz informed that all the accused succeeded in fleeing the scene and police have started investigation into the matter. No FIR could be registered till filing of this report.