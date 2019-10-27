Share:

MUZAFFARGARH/MULTAN-A 13-year- old madrasah student was allegedly set on fire after sprinkling petrol by an unidentified suspect here Dolat Wahi area of Tehsil Jatoi here on Saturday.

The victim identified as Muhammad Yaqoob, 13, a Madrasah student was on the way back home when an unidentified suspect allegedly set him on fire after sprinkling petrol over him.

The victim sustained critical burns and was shifted to burn unit of Nishtar Hospital.

According to doctors, the boy has suffered burns over 30 percent of his body.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, the charred dead body of teenage girl was recovered from a nullah in Pir Colony area of Multan here on Saturday.

According to police and rescue sources, the body was found from Multan’s Pir Colony.

The girl was set ablaze after spraying petrol, the police said. The police added that there were signs of torture on her body as well.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital for medico legal formalities and autopsy.

Rescue sources said body of the girl was thrown into nullah after setting her ablaze. Identification of the girl has not been made so far. Only her clothes reveal that she is a girl.

The police have started investigation to ascertain identify the slain girl and reach to the killers.