Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik has expressed his deep concerns over the rapidly deteriorating health of incarcerated former president Asif Ali Zardari.

In a statement here on Saturday, the Senator urged the government to provide him complete health facilities as per the advice of his own doctor either in country or abroad as he wished.

He said that being unopposed democratically elected President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari didn’t deserve this kind of treatment by government and it was bringing bad name to the country to put behind the bar an ailing former president for unproved charges and that during the trial.

“I call upon every legislator, member of the parliament and cabinet minister to think for necessary amendments into law to ensure the rule of law and to stop political victimisation rather to fade our image worldwide for imprisoning our leaders.” he said, adding that it was the need of hour to take and enhance the measures to implement the rule of law rather to adopt the carrot and stick policy to rule the country and suppress the opposition.

Govt should provide him complete facilities as per advice of his own doctor either in country or abroad, as he wishes”

Senator Malik said that Prime Minister Imran khan should think himself as human being while dealing with his political opponents and should keep in mind that this time shall too pass as power and rule do not last forever. He added that had the PM being at his place, Zardari would have treated him differently in a very parliamentary and democratic way.

The PPP lawmaker continued that the medical report of co-chairman of his party Asif Ali Zardari submitted to the Senate Standing Committee on Interior by the Jail authorities showed that his health was going down day by day. “He [Zardari]should continue to be treated in the hospital and shall be allowed to get his treatment as per his choice from his old doctor in Dubai. He added that it was highly worrying for the family, friends and PPP’s workers that Zardari’s platelets were dropping rapidly which could be life threatening for him.

Senator Malik further urged that let Zardari be tried in the court without keeping him in jail like many other politicians and dignitaries in Pakistan, including the PM himself and many ministers of his cabinet were being tried in an anti-terrorism court of Islamabad and all of them were granted bails.

“President Asif Ali Zardari had decided during his time not to victimise his opponents and I as then Interior Minister had instructed to deal nicely with all political opponents and there was not a single political prisoner during PPP era,” he continued.

He said that Imran Khan must be recalling that President Asif Ali Zardari and PM Yousaf Raza Gilani invited him for his views before launching the Swat operation and it was launched with the wisdom of all political parties in which Pakistan army under then COAS Ashfaq Pervez Kayani successfully cleared the area from terrorists.

He said they must not forget that sword of FATF is continuously hanging on their head which could be detrimental to their already fragile economy.

Senator Malik urged the PM to immediately call all parties conference with leaders of all political parties and place the economic and security situation of the country before them and move forward with collective strategy and political consensus.

Former interior minister advised PM Imran Khan to free all the political prisoners pending their trial and let the court decide their fate.

He requested the PM to extend his hand sincerely to the opposition and then work with collective efforts and he would see that how easy it would be to get out of all these crises.