Share:

SHARAQPUR - A 13-year-girl was raped by his grandfather in Mahtam Village in suburbs of Sharaqpur here. According to police sources, Muhammad Ismail, son of Allah Baksh, coerced his 13-year-old granddaughter into sex for the last three months. On Saturday, his daughter, mother of the girl, caught red handed her father doing the shameful act. Isamil escaped from the spot.

She told her son Shazaib all the matter and then they registered FIR with the Sharaqpur police.