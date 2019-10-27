Share:

KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar has sought fi­nancial support from Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to pay salaries to the staff of the local government.

Speaking at a medical sup­plies distribution programme at the Abbasi Shaheed Hos­pital on Saturday, the mayor said that even doctors were not getting salary on time, but they were doing their job. “Problems will not be solved until the Karachi Metropoli­tan Corporation’s Revenue Department receives its full share,” he said.

He thanked the mayor and people of Houston for donating surgical and other medical items to hospitals in Karachi. Metropolitan Com­missioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman and representative of Houston Karachi Sister Cities Association Muhammad Yasir also spoke on this occasion. Chairperson of Medical Com­mittee Naheed Fatima, Senior Director of Medical Services Dr Salma Kausar and Medical Superintendent of KMC Hos­pital also attended the event.