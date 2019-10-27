Share:

ISLAMABAD - Secretary Information of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said the medical treatment of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was continuing and his platelet count was improving. She was talking to media men after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the evening granted interim bail to Nawaz in Al-Azizia reference on health grounds until Tuesday. She said that former prime minister had suffered a minor heart attack during his treatment at Services Hospital in Lahore. She further said the medical board formed by the government had laid bare all the facts about Nawaz’s health before the IHC. She thanked the workers and supporters of PML-N for their best wishes and prayers for Nawaz Sharif. She asked the nation to continue praying for the recovery of PML-N Quaid. Later, talking to the media in Lahore, Marriyum Aurangzeb said condition of Nawaz Sharif was improving in the hospital. She said there was fluctuation in Nawaz’s platelet count which was a matter of concern.

She said that Nawaz Sharif was granted interim bail after his medical reports presented before the Islamabad High Court.