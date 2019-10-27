Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Sunday said that Pakistan salutes to the sacrifices of the people of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) for their right to self-determination.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her message on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day, said that Pakistanis are expressing their solidarity with Kashmiris facing atrocities and barbarism of the occupation forces of India besides aiming to firmly standing alongside with the people of IOJK under all circumstances.

She added that India could never defeat a nation continuing struggle based on principles and truth.

Earlier in the day, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s unflinching moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris till realization of their legitimate right to self-determination.

The president in his message on the Black Day for people of occupied Kashmir said United Nations Security Council through several of its resolutions has upheld the fundamental right of Kashmiri people to decide their own future through a fair and impartial plebiscite held under the UN auspices.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message said the Kashmir Black Day being observed in Pakistan and across the world today is distinct from the past.