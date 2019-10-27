Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan women cricket team defeated visiting Bangladesh to register their first-ever women international here at historical Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof won the toss and decided to bat first. The openers couldn’t provide a solid start to the host side as the openers lost their wickets inside three overs with just 15 runs on board. Captain Bismah and Omaima Sohail then played very sensible knocks and contributed significant 60-run for the third-wicket partnership. The captain gathered 34 runs off 29 balls with the help of six boundaries while Omaima emerged as top scorer with 36-ball 33, laced with four boundaries.

Iram Javed was another notable scorer from the home side as she punished the Bangladesh bowlers at her will and slammed 21 runs off 17 balls, hitting two sixes and a four. Sidra Nawaz amused the spectators with her brilliant batting as during her five-ball short stay, she struck unbeaten 16 runs with the help of four fantastic fours, as Pakistan posted 126-7 in the allotted 20 overs.

From Bangladesh, right-arm pacer Jahanara Alam was leading wicket-taker as she picked up four wickets for 17 runs in her four overs. Lata Mondal and Panna Ghosh were the other two Bangladesh bowlers, who managed to take one wicket apiece for 19 and 24 runs respectively.

Chasing the target of 127 runs, Bangladesh openers also failed to provide good start to their side as they lost two quick as openers Shamima Sultana and Ayesha Rahman were sent packing at the total of 6 runs in 2.2 overs. After that, Sanjida Islam and Nigar Sultana added 34 runs for the third-wicket stand. Pakistan’s Kainat Imtiaz then showed pavilion to Nigar at her personal score of 17 runs, which she gathered by 30 balls. Sanjida could also add just 7 runs for the fourth-wicket partnership and lost her wicket for 14 runs.

Rumana Ahmed kept Bangladesh hopes alive in the run-chase as she remained at the crease till the last over and hammered 30-ball 50 runs, studded with six boundaries and two sixes. But in the last over, Rumana was bowled out by Aliya Riaz in 19.3 overs, which dimmed the hopes of the visiting side, which lost the match by 14 runs.

From the home side, Anam Amin emerged as leading wicket-taker with two wickets for 13 runs. Diana Baig, Aliya Riaz, Sadia Iqbal and Kainat Imtiaz got one wicket each while captain Bismah, with her all-round performance as she struck 34 runs and took one wicket for 26, earned the player of the match award. The second T20 will be played tomorrow (Monday) here at the same venue at 10:00 am.

Scorecard

PAKISTAN WOMEN:

Sidra Ameen b Jahanara Alam 4

Javeria Khan c Lata b Jahanara 5

Bismah Maroof b Lata 34

Umaima Sohail c Panna b Rumana 33

Aliya Riaz c Fargana b Panna 7

Iram Javed b Jahanara 21

Kainat Imtiaz b Jahanara 2

Diana Baig not out 2

Sidra Nawaz not out 16

EXTRAS: (w2) 2

TOTAL: (7 wkts, 20 overs) 126

FOW: 1-4, 2-15, 3-75, 4-79, 5-97, 6-108, 7-109.

BOWLING: Jahanara Alam 4-0-17-4; Panna Ghosh 4-0-24-1; Lata Mondal 3-0-19-1; Khadija Tul Kubra 2-0-13-0; Salma Khatun 3-0-39-0; Rumana Ahmed 4-0-14-1.

BANGLADESH WOMEN:

Shamima Sultana st Sidra b Anam 4

Ayasha Rahman b Diana 1

Sanjida Islam c Javeria b Sadia 14

Nigar Sultana c Iram b Kainat 17

Rumana Ahmed b Aliya 50

Fargana Hoque st Sidra b Bismah 9

Jahanara Alam b Anam 0

Salma Khatun not out 4

Lata Mondal not out 1

EXTRAS: (lb 6, w 6) 12

TOTAL: (7 wkts, 20 overs) 112

FOW: 1-6, 2-6, 3-40, 4-47, 5-83, 6-84, 7-110.

BOWLING: Diana Baig 3-0-22-1; Anam Amin 4-0-13-2; Aliya Riaz 4-0-12-1; Sadia Iqbal 4-0-16-1; Kainat Imtiaz 3-0-17-1; Bismah 2-0-26-1.

TOSS: Pakistan Women

UMPIRES: Asif Yaqoob, Tariq Rasheed