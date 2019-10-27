Share:

LAHORE - A high level delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) has left for China on a 5-day visit to explore new markets and strengthening existing bilateral trade relations with their counterparts in furniture industry during business to business contacts. PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq while talking to media persons said the delegation will have one on one direct interaction with foreign business leaders, researchers and investors in China, adding the tour would enable investors to identify potential organizations to partner and developing successful regional economic strategies and support regionally vital businesses. He was of the view that economic and trade relations between Pakistan and China possess great potential and there was dire need for Pakistani business community to focus on improving their competitiveness in the global markets. Mian Kashif said it is important that Pakistan should develop those products that are in demand in China along with increasing the export base. Leather is Pakistan’s major export item, but the export volume to China was only $38.6 million in 2018. Products including furniture, seafood, fruits, cereals, meat and dairy products also possess potential of export to China. He said Chinese furniture manufacturers have agreed to provide modern technology to improve the furniture sector of Pakistan, which will not only help in boosting economy besides generating jobs at local level.