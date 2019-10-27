Share:

ISLAMABAD - Reiterating government’s commitment to provide all out facilities to domestic as well as foreign investors, Prime Minister Imran Khan has tasked his economic team to focus on the uplifting of the construction and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sectors.

Presiding over a meeting of government’s economic team here on Saturday, the premier said now the mission of economic team should be on promotion of construction and small business sectors in order to generate employment opportunities and to run the economy on fast track.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction that economic indicators are on positive trajectory with stabilising value of rupee and stock market indicators moving upward.

According to a statement issued by the PM Office, he said continuous meetings were aimed at giving the impetus to the wheel of economy.

The premier told his economic team that it was among the government’s priorities to facilitate both the local as well as the foreign investors.

Imran Khan also directed to provide facilitation to overseas Pakistanis in their remittances.

The premier, while appreciating the performance of relevant departments and officials in improvement of Pakistan’s ranking in ease of doing business, said this is a huge achievement for the country.

Briefing the prime minister, State Bank Governor Baqir Raza said that around 46,940 had been pending with the banking courts and their early disposal required legal reforms.

Regarding promotion of SMEs, the prime minister was told that the board of governors of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) comprising vibrant and expert people was being formed. The appointment of the Smeda’s CEO would be made by December and a three-year strategy would also be formulated in this regard.

He said the value of the local currency had regained stability and the indicators of the stock market were showing improvement. He also directed his team to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis by bringing ease in sending the remittances.

On the prime minister’s directive, the Frontier Works Organisation deferred the implementation of the axle load policy on M-9 Motorway for one year. The decision was taken on the request of the trader’s community.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Khusro Bakhtiar, Ali Zaidi, Omar Ayub and Hammad Azhar, Advisors Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Abdul Razak Dawood and Dr Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistants to PM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Yousuf Baig Mirza, Shaukat Tareen, chairman Federal Board of Revenue Shabbar Zaidi, governor State Bank Baqir Raza, chairman Board of Investment Zubair Gilani and senior officers.