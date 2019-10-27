Share:

LAHORE - City police on Saturday claimed to have arrested 632 drug-peddlers and seized huge quantity of drugs from their possession during the ongoing crackdown. According to a police spokesman, DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Khan directed all divisional SPs to speed up the crackdown against narcotics sellers particularly outside educational institutions. Special teams were also constituted to hunt down drug pushers across the metropolis. During the crackdown, the City division police arrested at least 141 suspects, Cantonment division 117, Civil Lines division 55, Sadar division 132, Iqbal Town division 83, and Model Town police division arrested 104 suspects. The police also recovered 220-kg Charas, 400g ICE, 628g heroin, 24-kg opium, 1240 capsules, and 5,625 liters of liquor from the arrested criminals. DIG Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore Police had been directed to implement zero tolerance policy against criminals involved in selling drugs in the society. He said that the youth is future of the nation and Lahore Police would not allow anyone to damage the future of our next generation.