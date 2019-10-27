Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani will hold meeting in next week to resolve pending matter of appointment of two Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.The court had referred the unresolved matter of appointment of two ECP members to chairman Senate and NA speaker to reach on consensus as earlier as possible. NA Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani will take up this matter in next week to resolve already pending matter in not more than two meeting, parliamentary sources said.Last Thursday, the Senate chairman wrote a letter to NA speaker proposing to hold a meeting on it. However, the speaker owing to some reasons, could not tie time with him. The recent appointment of two ECP members by President Arif Alvi had triggered a new debate, as opposition forces believe that the constitution has been violated. The ECP members’ appointment from smaller provinces was pending for the last around seven months due to differences of opinion between the government and opposition. The difference of opinion mainly prevailed between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif on the names of members of the ECP from Sindh and Balochistan.