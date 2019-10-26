Share:

Our country is striving for years due to the price hike of oil, that is the driving force of the country’s economy. Pakistan mainly imports oil from other countries for the fulfillment of energy. Due to this major import Pakistan has lost is many million dollars.

Due to the melting of glaciers because of climate change may leave the mountain area and move toward the populated areas and can cause a serious catastrophe. By under observations Pakistan launched a project for the supply of energy through a water source and which is a renewable source of energy. Recently Asians Bank of Pakistan invested 150 million, which can provide 1700 gigawatt hour/ annual and will be able enough to connect 4.8 million people. Hence, it can create opportunities for the youth by creating jobs. It also stops the coming flood by the storage of water and can save many areas as well as many lives.

DURBIBI HAYAT,

Allah Bakht.