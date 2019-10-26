Share:

Rawalpindi-Morgah police have arrested a gang of impersonators-cum-robbers who stormed into house of an army officer in disguise of officers of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and made the family hostage on gunpoint, sources informed on Saturday.

The detained robbers have been identified as Raja Basit, Amir Khan and Akram Pehalwan, against whom a case was registered with Police Station (PS) Morgah under sources said. After an identification parade, a court of law sent two robbers to jail and released the third one namely Akram Pehalwan.

According to sources, a citizen namely Liaquat Ali appeared before PS Morgah officials and lodged a complaint stating a gang of four robbers entered in his house and made the entire family hostage on gunpoint.

He added one of the armed men stood pointing gun over the family while three others started searching the rooms of house. In the meanwhile, the armed robber called back his accomplices when a family member informed him that this house is of army officer. He said the robbers had excused to family members saying they were from FIA and had entered in a wrong house. He said the robbers then fled without looting any cash or household.

The victim house owner requested police to register a case against the robbers and to arrest them. Police lodged case and started investigation.

A special team made by CPO Faisal Rana under supervision of SP Potohar Division Syed Ali managed to trace out the robbers and held them while carrying raids in Karachi and Sargodha, sources said. They said the victim family have identified two detained robbers namely Raja Basit and Amir Khan during an identification parade in Adiala Jail whereas refused to identify the third one who was released by the court.

SP Syed Ali, when contacted, confirmed arrest of two robbers. He said it was a four member notorious gang of robbers involved in committing house robberies in disguise of FIA officers in twin cities. He said two other members of gang namely Amir Chuha and Hafiz are still at large and would be arrested soon.