MOSCOW - The Russian woman convicted in the United States of being a Russian agent returned to Moscow on Saturday and declared that she has no desire to go back to America. Maria Butina was deported Friday by the United States after serving a prison sentence, arriving the next day at the Russian capital’s Sheremetyevo airport. Carrying a bouquet of flowers, she rested her head on the shoulder of her father, Valery, who had come from their Siberian hometown of Barnaul to meet her. Butina, a gun rights activist, sought to infiltrate conservative US political groups and promote Russia’s agenda around the time that Donald Trump rose to power. She had been in custody since her arrest in July 2018. In brief comments to journalists at the airport after arriving on an Aeroflot flight from Miami, Butina thanked her supporters. “I am very, very, very happy to be back home. I am very grateful to everyone who supported me — all the Russian citizens who helped and wrote me letters and donated money for my defense,” she said. Later she told the Kremlin-funded satellite TV station RT that she was not concerned that she had been banned from the US. “I don’t want to go back there in the near future, because if you are a Russian in the United States, you have to worry,” she said.