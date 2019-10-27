Share:

LAHORE - A magisterial court on Saturday dismissed a bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar in a hate speech case.

After hearing the arguments from both the sides, the judicial magistrate rejected the post-arrest bail petition of Safdar, the husband of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

The duty judicial magistrate heard the case as District Public Prosecutor Rai Mushtaq appeared in the district court following the court’s order.

Farhad Ali Shah, representing the PML-N leader, said that the police were not authorised to register incitement to hate case.

He argued that as per the law, if the government wanted to put somebody behind the bars, it would send to the police a written notice for the registration of a First Information Report (FIR).

The counsel pleaded that police could not make an arrest on its own if a person spoke against the state.

On the other side, the prosecutor read out the FIR before the court, and alleged that Safdar made the hate remarks while he was sitting in the bar room on the occasion of his court appearance for bail in another case.

He requested the court to turn down the bail application, saying that the matter needed to be probed further.

After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed Safdar’s bail application and sent him back to the prison.

Police had registered a case against Safdar on October 11 for allegedly speaking against the state institutions.

He was taken into custody on October 21 when he was returning to Lahore from Bhera.