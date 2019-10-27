Share:

Saudi Arabia Ambassador Admiral Nawaf Ahmed Al-Maliki called on Pakistan Muslin League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at their residence in Islamabad on Sunday.

Saudi envoy inquired about welfare of Ch Shujat Hussain and congratulated him on heath recovery.

Thanking Saudi Ambassador for his arrival, Ch Shujat Hussain and Ch Parvez Elahi said, brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are immortal, Saudi monarchs and people have whole heartedly supported their Pakistani brethren in every difficult time and Pakistani people have deep sentiments of love and respect for Khadmain Alharmain Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdel Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Federal Ministers Pervez Khattak, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Ch Wajahat Hussain, Moonis Elahi, Ch Gulzar and Provincial Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir were also present during the meeting.