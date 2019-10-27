Share:

LAHORE (PR) This November, over 1500 founders, thought leaders and ecosystem enablers are all set to come together for the Startup Grind Pakistan Conference, the first-of-its-kind gathering in Pakistan based around stimulating conversations about technology and its role in innovation for Pakistan. Globally successful Pakistani entrepreneurs, innovators and technologists are participating in the conference to tell their stories, inspire young entrepreneurs and share how Pakistan as a country can emulate their achievements.

The very first edition of Startup Grind Pakistan Conference 2019 is happening on the 4th and 5th of November, with over 55 speakers and over a 100 mentors and industry experts from Pakistan and abroad.