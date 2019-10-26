Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Federal Government Services (FGS) Polyclinic hospital while improving its emergency services has added 10 more beds in the health facility, a statement said on Saturday.

A statement issued by Polyclinic hospital Spokesperson Dr. Sharif Astori said that the hospital while extending its emergency has improved its services for the patients.

He said that hospital has added 10 more beds in the emergency and also required staff has been also provided.

The statement said that to ensure round the clock availability of doctors at emergency, two extra rooms have also been allocated for them.

It said that the doctors will be able to stay in the rooms. Along with beds a special team headed by an administrator has been formed to look after the emergency services being provided. The statement said that special facilities have been provided for cardiac patients in the emergency and for the attendants. It also added that special representative UNHCR also awarded diagnostic equipment for the hospital which will indeed increase the strength of the hospital.