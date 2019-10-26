Share:

ISLAMABAD-National Counsellor and Student Affairs Colloquium 2019, hosted by The Millennium Education (TME), kicked off in Islamabad on Saturday. The colloquium was attended by counsellors and academic heads from all around the country.

Following an opening address by The Millennium Education Chairman Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq a interactive session titled ‘Counsellor as Change Makers: A Paradigm Shift in 21st Century Education,’ by Department of International Qualifications, General Manager, Ms. Azra Tahir, British Council Pakistan’s Head of International Services took the floor for a comprehensive look on Study in UK, how it operates and how it benefits Pakistan and explaining in detail the ’Role and Opportunities of Education UK Pakistan’. Exams Operations Manager Muhammad Faheem joined the talk and further elaborated how important IELTS is and why and who should take it and which format to choose and the timeline to follow. Both representatives presented and entertained all queries from the delegates present and left no stone unturned to explain the intricacies of the British Examination System in Pakistan. Scrumptious hors d’oeuvres and tea kept the delegates rejuvenated as the colloquium picked up momentum.

Next up was Education USA advisor Salwa Janjua taking up the podium representing United States Education Foundation Pakistan USEFP. She not only helped the 53 delegates from 7 cities explore the various options and opportunities USEFP offers but also conducted a comprehensive workshop on ‘The Art of Essay Writing & Common Application Prompts’ college search, scholarships, advising, testing, training and tours.

With The Millennium Education’s rich history and background in pioneering German language classes to students around the country, free of cost, the colloquium could not be complete without a nod in that direction. Ms. Inge Iqbal, Director German Academic Exchange Service DAAD, did more than just respond to the friendly nod. She outlined and elucidated the opportunities for Pakistani students in Germany, the land of tuition free education, and answered all enthusiastic questions about how to avail that very chance. In her intricately crafted presentation, Ms. Inge Iqbal also shared little bits of emotional information about Germany’s association with Pakistan’s legend Allama Iqbal who did not only attended Heidelberg University but also finished his PhD from Munich. This got all the delegates excited and gave them food for thought. After another meal and a chance for all the attendees to network and exchange notes, the day progressed with much needed and a tear jerking, conscience shaking session by Ma Aliya Ejaz and Ms. Sabina Zakir, on 4H (Head, Heart, Hands & Health) Youth Club. Action plan for youth engagement with case studies and compassionate way forward for a club that really defines the moral and social giving grounds for the student and the school in conjunction.

The productive first day continued with a heart warming address by Dr. Ilhami Ayrnci, Educational Counsellor of the Embassy of Republic of Turkey. It was delightful to witness the humbly dignified individual elucidating the exciting scholarship opportunities and the diverse portfolio Turkey has to offer to secondary education applicants.

While delegates were being surprised by sweet treats, the next guest speaker, Ms. Ileana a representative from the office of the Italy Ambassador in Islamabad, took over.

It was a packed schedule with TME guidance counsellors from across the country pouring in their expertise and covering different and key topics ranging from step by step deconstruction of common application, CSS profile, ISFAA, success in summer schools, ethical considerations a counsellor should have, portfolio building process, the significance of SAT for Global scholarships and how to write a winning college applications followed by Millennial Success stories and Q&A session.

The delegates parted as wiser, more rounded and compassionate counsellors, anxious to apply the newly attained information and looking forward to National Counsellors Colloquium.

Islamabad:

The Millennium Education Chairman Faisal Mushtaq with the delegates and guest speakers of National Counsellor and Student Affairs Colloquium 2019.